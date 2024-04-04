Tsfg LLC Sells 84 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Tsfg LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $3.56 on Thursday, reaching $260.22. 134,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,408. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.29 and its 200-day moving average is $249.36. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $271.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

