Tsfg LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VGLT traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $58.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,078,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,522. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $67.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.79.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.1998 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

