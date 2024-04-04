Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Up to $5.30

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.30, but opened at $5.49. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 56,154 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 45.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

