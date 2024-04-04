TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 16,702 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 40,558 shares.The stock last traded at $18.40 and had previously closed at $18.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXO. Raymond James decreased their price target on TXO Partners from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on TXO Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get TXO Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TXO Partners

TXO Partners Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.72. TXO Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $91.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TXO Partners, L.P. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.66%. TXO Partners’s payout ratio is currently -69.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TXO Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXO. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TXO Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the first quarter worth $375,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the first quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the first quarter worth $1,387,000. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TXO Partners

(Get Free Report)

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TXO Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXO Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.