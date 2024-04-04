U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires 38,900 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 617.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815,226 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 177.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,132,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201,843 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,498,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth $29,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.47.

Shares of CCL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 11,761,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,488,480. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 59.96 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

