U S Global Investors Inc. Boosts Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 78.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE NCLH traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.86. 4,173,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,079,957. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 68.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.60. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 108.69% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.93.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

