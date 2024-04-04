U S Global Investors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,734,180 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 179,544 shares during the quarter. Tripadvisor accounts for approximately 2.5% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of Tripadvisor worth $37,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,250 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,496 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,296 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 2.9% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,177 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.94.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.87. The company had a trading volume of 303,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 461.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.74. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.14. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

