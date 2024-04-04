U S Global Investors Inc. Grows Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 13,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.62.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,715. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.78. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $183.47. The firm has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

