U S Global Investors Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV)

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Free Report) by 418.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.19% of SilverCrest Metals worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 22,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 9,347,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,618,000 after purchasing an additional 722,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the third quarter worth $56,000. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

SILV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,486. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.32. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $7.56.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 47.62% and a return on equity of 33.11%. The business had revenue of $61.32 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

