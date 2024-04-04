U S Global Investors Inc. Has $17.56 Million Stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,534 shares during the quarter. Copa comprises 1.2% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Copa worth $17,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Copa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter worth $435,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter worth about $4,152,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,904,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copa by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPA. StockNews.com lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Copa Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CPA traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.13. 31,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,122. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $78.12 and a twelve month high of $121.20.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $916.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.13 million. Copa had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This is an increase from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

Copa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.