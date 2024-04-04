U S Global Investors Inc. Has $17.76 Million Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,565 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group comprises 1.2% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.08% of Trip.com Group worth $17,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 15,964.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,508,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,577,000 after buying an additional 7,461,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth about $213,195,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,290,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,438,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,221 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.47. 1,053,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,921,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.56. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $49.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

