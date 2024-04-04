U S Global Investors Inc. Invests $408,000 in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $3,778,275.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,699,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,494,606.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $132,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,688 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $22.80. 1,597,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,587,056. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $22.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

