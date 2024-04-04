U S Global Investors Inc. Lowers Stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

U S Global Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 285,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,334 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 234.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,869,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,353 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,167,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,629,000 after buying an additional 2,216,406 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,446,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,276 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1,043.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,779,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,765 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 292.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,347,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,113,000 after buying an additional 1,004,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Canada lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Eldorado Gold stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,586. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $15.16.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

