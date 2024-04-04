U S Global Investors Inc. Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBS. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in UBS Group by 118.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBS. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Trading Up 1.4 %

UBS Group stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.57. 965,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,994. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.23. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $32.13.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 43.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. UBS Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.228 dividend. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

About UBS Group

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.