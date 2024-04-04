U S Global Investors Inc. Makes New Investment in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,933,000 after buying an additional 1,638,278 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,351,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,034 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 12.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,185,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,232,000 after buying an additional 364,673 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Chord Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,671,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,966,000 after acquiring an additional 26,896 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,903,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,236,000 after buying an additional 349,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

CHRD traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.35. 212,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.06. Chord Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $184.14.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.21. Chord Energy had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $964.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,154,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHRD. Bank of America downgraded Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Chord Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chord Energy from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chord Energy from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.90.

Chord Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

