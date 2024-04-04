U S Global Investors Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,000 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Citigroup started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.50.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $217.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,637. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $218.75. The company has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.