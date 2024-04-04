U S Global Investors Inc. Raises Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,781,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,903,910 shares during the period. JetBlue Airways comprises 3.7% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 2.93% of JetBlue Airways worth $54,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,705,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,092,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,796,000 after purchasing an additional 228,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,798,000 after purchasing an additional 499,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 43.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 49.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,576,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,052,000 after buying an additional 1,518,328 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,160,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,096,166. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.53.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

