U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 19,425 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

U S Global Investors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 211,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,425 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for about 0.7% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $10,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 799,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,421,000 after acquiring an additional 36,654 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,623,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,918,000 after acquiring an additional 152,826 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 408,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,153,000 after acquiring an additional 97,535 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 98.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 35,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,203,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,034,000 after acquiring an additional 248,541 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WPM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.81.

NYSE WPM traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $50.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average is $45.21. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $52.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.10%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

