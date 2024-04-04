U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 99,741 Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

U S Global Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 792,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,741 shares during the quarter. Azul accounts for about 0.5% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.19% of Azul worth $7,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Azul by 930.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Azul by 721.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Azul by 3,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Azul by 66.7% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Azul by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,366. Azul S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Azul from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.76.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

