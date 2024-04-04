U S Global Investors Inc. Takes $2.92 Million Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 191,792 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,193,046 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,419 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1,390.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 991,322 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 924,791 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 219.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,284,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after buying an additional 881,969 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 979,259 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 686,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,531,799 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,529,000 after acquiring an additional 660,711 shares during the period.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Down 1.5 %

BVN traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $15.95. 294,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,053. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.38 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 0.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BVN shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Read Our Latest Report on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.