U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $3.30.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 25.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 96,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

