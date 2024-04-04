UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Blackstone (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $135.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $140.00. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BX. Citigroup lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.25.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $126.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.50. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $133.56. The company has a market cap of $90.47 billion, a PE ratio of 69.18, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.62 per share, for a total transaction of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.