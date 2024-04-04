UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $39.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $42.00. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.36% from the stock’s current price.

FITB has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.32.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,665,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,487,062. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.04. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

