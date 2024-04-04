UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price Down 3%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.30 and last traded at $21.52. Approximately 2,391,464 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 9,385,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

PATH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on UiPath from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of -126.76 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $4,624,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,928,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $4,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares in the company, valued at $9,928,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,757.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,960,360 over the last three months. 31.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,749,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UiPath by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $387,354,000 after buying an additional 5,681,577 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in UiPath by 175.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after buying an additional 5,270,194 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 899.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,049,999 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in UiPath by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $90,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,238 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

