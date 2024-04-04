UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading Down 3%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) shares were down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.30 and last traded at $21.52. Approximately 2,391,464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 9,385,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

PATH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of -126.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $1,611,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 788,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,143,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,928,144.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 70,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $1,611,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 788,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,143,166.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,000 shares of company stock worth $6,960,360. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 5.9% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 139,544 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 968,036 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 344,499 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in UiPath by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 399,181 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

