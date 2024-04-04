Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $26.20-27.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $26.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.7-11.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.78 billion.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA opened at $439.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $528.07 and its 200-day moving average is $464.97. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $574.76.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $656.00 to $635.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $575.45.

Read Our Latest Report on Ulta Beauty

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.