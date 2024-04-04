Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 508,756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 715,241 shares.The stock last traded at $451.65 and had previously closed at $439.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $635.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.45.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 6.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $528.07 and its 200 day moving average is $464.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.68 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at $876,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile



Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

