UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 555 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,253 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shell by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Shell by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 134,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the period. Finally, apricus wealth LLC grew its stake in Shell by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $70.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $70.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.97.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

