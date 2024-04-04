UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 868,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $24,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 100.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $38.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.