UMB Bank n.a. Has $1.58 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,740 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.83.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $207.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

