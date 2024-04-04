UMB Bank n.a. Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 244.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 12.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Elevance Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,632,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Elevance Health by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ELV opened at $506.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $117.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $521.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $505.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.10.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.23 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.36.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

