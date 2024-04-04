UMB Bank n.a. Has $11.69 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $11,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,556,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in Cintas by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Cintas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.21.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $678.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $629.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $573.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $438.59 and a 1 year high of $704.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.29%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

