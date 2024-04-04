UMB Bank n.a. Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,153 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 37.4% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,821 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHP. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BHP opened at $58.85 on Thursday. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $69.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

