UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $29,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.81.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $250.59 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.01 and a 1 year high of $256.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total transaction of $716,449.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 596,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,378,695.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.