UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in Crown Castle by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 52,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 15,891 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,243,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.6 %

CCI stock opened at $102.20 on Thursday. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $136.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.92%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCI. HSBC started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.