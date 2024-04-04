UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.52. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $82.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2705 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

