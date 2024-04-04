UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 379 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED opened at $89.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.52. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ED. KeyCorp raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Consolidated Edison

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.