UMB Bank n.a. Purchases Shares of 15,268 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,113,000. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $497,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $7,234,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $9,392,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fiserv from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FI

Fiserv Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:FI opened at $157.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.50.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.