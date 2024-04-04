UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,340 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. owned about 0.21% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PREF. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 38,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,374,000 after acquiring an additional 200,537 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 32,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,443,000.

Shares of PREF opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.33. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

