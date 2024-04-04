UMB Bank n.a. Sells 111 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.18.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $126.89 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $131.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.04.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

