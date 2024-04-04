UMB Bank n.a. Sells 139,892 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 87.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 139,892 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,615,000 after purchasing an additional 136,908 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 122,198.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,723 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Onsemi by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.79.

Shares of ON opened at $70.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.80. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. Onsemi’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

