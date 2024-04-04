UMB Bank n.a. Sells 32 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a. owned 0.12% of Waters worth $23,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 11,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waters during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Up 0.4 %

WAT stock opened at $341.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $335.73 and its 200 day moving average is $301.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $363.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The company had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WAT. Barclays raised their target price on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

