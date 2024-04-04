UMB Bank n.a. Sells 3,256 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE COP opened at $131.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.97 and its 200 day moving average is $116.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $95.70 and a 12 month high of $132.00. The stock has a market cap of $154.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.61%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.