UMB Bank n.a. Sells 4,440 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,252,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,629 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,111,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 38.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,916,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,015,677,000 after buying an additional 2,479,272 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $180.77 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.02 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.06 and a 200 day moving average of $143.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AMD. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.