UMB Bank n.a. Sells 592 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $255.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $262.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.06 and a 200-day moving average of $230.92.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

