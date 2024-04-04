UMB Bank n.a. Sells 614 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $29,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,982,000 after acquiring an additional 74,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marriott International by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,734,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,529,000 after acquiring an additional 48,872 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Marriott International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,461,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,862,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $250.59 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $161.01 and a one year high of $256.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.06 and a 200 day moving average of $221.02. The company has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,742.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 in the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.81.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Read More

