UMB Bank n.a. Sells 77,306 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 77,306 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $23,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $95.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.12 and its 200 day moving average is $93.00. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $100.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 115.49%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

