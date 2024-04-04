UMB Bank n.a. Sells 840 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $126.05 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.85%.

In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.27.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

