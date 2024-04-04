UMB Bank n.a. Trims Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV opened at $76.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2043 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

