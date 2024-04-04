Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.
UNCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.
Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %
Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,984,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 267.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 69,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 40.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Unicycive Therapeutics
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Cheap Stocks that Insiders Bought in Q1
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- How to Use an Options Call Butterfly for Rangebound Stocks
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3M Spun Off Its Health Division, Is It Still A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.