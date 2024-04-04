Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

UNCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.

Get Unicycive Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on UNCY

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

UNCY opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.66. Unicycive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,984,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 267.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 69,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 40.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.